The Talk - 'The Young and the Restless' Cast Reveal Memorable Character Moments

Some of the cast of "The Young and the Restless" visit to celebrate the daytime drama's 45th anniversary, and reflect on some of their favorite character's moments. Peter Bergman ("Jack") talks about the rivalry with "Victor," while Amelia Heinle ("Victoria") opens up about working with co-star Thad Luckinbill ("JT") again, and teases other returning guest stars. Bryton James ("Devon") shares a story about temporarily playing deaf, and how that impacted a viewer. "The Young and the Restless" kicks off its anniversary week on Monday, March 26.