The Talk - Favorite Memories from 'The Young and the Restless' Cast

Additional cast members from "The Young and the Restless" dish on memories from daytime's #1 drama. Mishael Morgan ("Hilary") laughs about being nine months pregnant while taping her character's wedding, while Jason Thompson ("Billy") comments on fans' passions for power couples. Also, Gina Tognoni ("Phyllis") reveals the naughtiest thing her character has done. "The Young and the Restless" kicks off its anniversary week on Monday, March 26.