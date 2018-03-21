Birmingham-Bound Flight Caught in Northern Alabama Storm
Alabama resident Martha Hart Mulligan captured dramatic video while onboard a Birmingham-bound flight returning from Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 19, as the aircraft crossed paths with a major storm over Alabama.Hart Mulligan told Storyful the pilot of American Airlines Flight 5566 attempted to fly the aircraft south to avoid turbulence from the storm that caused widespread damage and injuries across the Southeast. Credit: Martha Hart Mulligan via Storyful