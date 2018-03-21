Soccer Fan Leaps Out of Wheelchair During Five-Goal Thriller

A seemingly wheelchair-bound Plymouth Argyle fan leaped out of his chair during the club’s 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers at Home Park in Plymouth on Saturday, March 17.A clip shared to Twitter by sports reporter Jak Ball shows the pitchside fan wheeling in front of fellow supporters before he gets out of his chair and waves to the crowd, much to the delight of onlookers.The clip had earned over 185,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Jak Ball via Storyful