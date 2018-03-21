News

Police: Suspicious package at FedEx facility in Austin

Police bomb squad respond to call reporting a suspicious package.

News Break - March 21
8:26

News Break - March 21
Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
1:16

Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
0321_0500_nat_facebook
1:40

Australian officials probe Facebook
Sydney double shooting
0:22

Sydney double shooting
Students injured in US school shooting
0:28

Students injured in US school shooting
Fierce Queensland fire
0:13

Fierce Queensland fire
Victoria's fire recovery
0:25

Victoria's fire recovery
0321_0500_nat_fire
0:46

Safety and asbestos fears for Tathra residents

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'