Moped thieves attempt to rip necklace from woman

CCTV footage shows the moment brazen thieves on mopeds in Vietnam attempt to rip a gold necklace straight off a woman’s neck.

Video shows a woman on a moped on the pavement in Ho Chi Minh City.

Two men on another moped then quietly drive up behind her and attempt to rip a gold necklace straight off her body, causing the woman to fall.

Just moments later, another two men on a moped try to grab the necklace, but also fail.

The shocked woman is left holding the necklace but escaped serious injury, according to eyewitnesses.

She is helped by passers-by who pick up her belongings and moped.

The footage was captured on March 18.

