Two-Year-Old LA Dodgers Superfan Wants to Kiss Justin Turner's 'Boo Boo' Better

A two-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan in Visalia, California, offered to kiss Justin Turner’s “boo boo” after he was hit by a pitch and broke his wrist on Monday, March 19.Two-year-old Declan Riddle volunteered his assistance after Turner’s injury in a Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics.Declan’s dad, Andrew, shared a clip of Declan’s message to Turner via Twitter, where it had earned over 205,000 views at time of writing.Replying to Andrew’s tweet, Turner said he’ll “be back in no time,” and offered Declan a couple of tickets for his first game back with the Dodgers. Credit: Andrew Riddle via Storyful