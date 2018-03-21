Nigeria's 'Lean Season' Expected to Leave 3 Million in Need of Food Aid

The UN World Food Programme said on March 19 that as many as 3 million people were expected to need food aid during the summer months in northeast Nigeria, at the same time roads would become impassable due to expected militant attacks and floods.WFP said they were trying to help internally displaced people living in camps in areas surrounded by dangerous roads that put them at risk of running out of food.“I think we have been successful so far in averting a famine and we need to continue what we are doing because if we stop today, very very quickly we will back at the verge of a famine,” WFP Chief Economist Arif Husain said.WFP said 2.3 million people already were estimated to need some form of food assistance in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, but estimated this would rise to 3 million by the “lean season” in Summer. Credit: UN World Food Programme via Storyful