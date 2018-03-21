News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Nigeria's 'Lean Season' Expected to Leave 3 Million in Need of Food Aid

The UN World Food Programme said on March 19 that as many as 3 million people were expected to need food aid during the summer months in northeast Nigeria, at the same time roads would become impassable due to expected militant attacks and floods.WFP said they were trying to help internally displaced people living in camps in areas surrounded by dangerous roads that put them at risk of running out of food.“I think we have been successful so far in averting a famine and we need to continue what we are doing because if we stop today, very very quickly we will back at the verge of a famine,” WFP Chief Economist Arif Husain said.WFP said 2.3 million people already were estimated to need some form of food assistance in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, but estimated this would rise to 3 million by the “lean season” in Summer. Credit: UN World Food Programme via Storyful

Latest

0321_0500_nat_jamespacker
3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director
0321_0500_nat_NSWweather
1:10

NSW severe weather warning
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0321_0500_nat_trinitygrammar
1:16

Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
0321_0500_nat_facebook
1:40

Australian officials probe Facebook
0321_0500_nat_shootingsydney
0:22

Sydney double shooting
0321_0500_nat_schoolshooting
0:28

Students injured in US school shooting
0321_0500_nat_qldfire
0:13

Fierce Queensland fire

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'