Policeman caught using mobile phone whilst driving

A police officer is being investigated after he was allegedly caught on camera using a mobile phone while behind the wheel. The footage appears to show an unnamed West Yorkshire Police officer using his mobile phone while waiting at a set of traffic lights. He can even be seen giving the “thumbs up” to a vehicle in the next lane before putting the mobile phone to his ear. As the lights turned to green, the officer seemingly ended the call before setting off and turning left onto Bridge Street in Bradford, West Yorks., at around 7pm.