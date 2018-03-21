The first polar bear cub born in Britain in a quarter of a century made its first public appearance today (Tues). The adorable cub, born to mother Victoria in December, has remained nameless as zookeepers attempt to determine its sex. Victoria gave birth in a maternity den at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland and for a while, the only confirmation was high-pitched noises coming from inside. The cub and its mother were ensured privacy and caught on cameras as part of a two-year project documenting the breeding and birth.