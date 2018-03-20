News

A study found one in four adults has NO savings

One in four adults has NO savings at all, a study has found. Sky-high monthly outgoings and debt mean many have nothing left at the end the month to tuck away. One in 10 of the 2,650 people polled said they spend more than they earn in a typical month, and 28 per cent said they regularly go over budget. Of those aged over 55, one in 10 doesn't have a penny saved for the future compared to 38 per cent of 25 to 34 year-olds who are already saving. Kris Brewster, head of products for Skipton Building Society, which commissioned the research, said: “Having a healthy savings account is something everybody dreams of, whether its money put aside for a rainy day, helping fund your child through university or money saved for comfortable retirement.

