World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies in Kenya Sanctuary

The world’s last male northern white rhino died on March 19 following months of poor health, according to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.The rhino, Sudan, was euthanized following age-related health complications.Some of his genetic material was preserved in the hope that advances in IVF treatment could save the species.Sudan’s death leaves only two surviving female northern white rhinos.The first video shows several clips of Sudan, understood to be in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.The second video was released as part of a vlog series in which biologist Barbara Tyack and her family explore the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.In this episode Ringo, an abandoned baby rhino being cared for at the conservancy, meets Sudan. Credit: Ol Pejeta Conservancy via Storyful

