Baby's adorable reaction to mum singing

This video shows a daughter's adorable reaction when her mother sings Disney songs. Kristina Gauld, 30, can be seen singing Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid to four-month-old Iyla. Even young Iyla can tell that Kristina is hitting all the right notes, and her face lights up with joy and she can't take her eyes off her mother. To Kirstina, it was just a normal day, but the moment was captured on camera by husband Steven and has now gone viral with millions of views.