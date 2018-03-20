Police bodycam captures arrest of Craig Keogh

Police bodycam shows the moment a killer was arrested in his caravan two days after he raped and murdered the elderly niece of the creator of TV's Inspector Morse. Craig Keogh, 26, who walked victim Jane Hings' dog, prised her wedding and engagement rings from her fingers after suffocating her with a pillow. He broke into the 72-year-old's bungalow in Fleckney, Leics., in the early hours of September 24 last year after being "off his face" on cocaine.