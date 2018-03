This is the adorable moment when a DOG breaks into a song every time his owner says 'I love you'. Cockapoo, Marley has become a web sensation after his owner filmed him singing a high-pitched ballad. Owner Sharon Baker couldn't believe when she realised her pooch had these hidden talents. Social worker, Sharon said: "We discovered it by accident and couldn't believe it, I had to put it online and ask if anyone else's dog does this.