Stranded Kayaker Rescued From California's Tomales Bay

A kayaker stranded in Tomales Bay, Marin County, on the afternoon of Saturday, March 17, was saved by a paramedic working with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.The man had fallen from his kayak between Pelican Point and Hog Island, rescuers found him holding on to the sinking vessel. Another kayaker was on the scene helping the downed kayaker stay afloat, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.A rescue-paramedic airlifted the man to a nearby parking lot where he was treated for hypothermia. The sheriff’s office said the man was in good condition after warming up. Credit: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful