Facebook's latest privacy scandal sends stock into downward spiral
Facebook's latest privacy scandal sent its stock into a downward spiral, with the company seeing its biggest single-day drop in four years. Facebook's stock dropped nearly seven per cent, losing more than $40 billion in market capitalization. It's the latest fallout from a controversy involving Cambridge Analytics, a company that reportedly bought data obtained by Facebook and used it to create voter profiles which were then reportedly shared with the Trump and pro-Brexit campaigns