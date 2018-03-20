Thieves Fail to Break Into Burnside Heights Cafe

A pair of thieves were unsuccessful in their attempts to rob a cafe at Burnside Heights on March 3, instead just making a mess before driving away.Footage released by police shows the pair driving up to the Tenterfield Drive premises, before one thief jumps out, clad in black, and takes to the glass security door with a hammer. He gives the door a few smashes before dashing back to the car, fumbling at the door before having his accomplice unlock the door, and driving away empty-handed.Investigators believe that the pair were also involved in a home invasion the previous night, March 2, where two cars were stolen and one was used in an armed robbery at a local hotel. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful