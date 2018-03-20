California Firefighters Rescue Kids From Locked Car and Closet

Firefighters in Rocklin, California, rescued two children from behind locked doors in two separate incidents on Friday, March 16.One child managed to get locked in his parents’ car after finding the door lock. The second child had to be rescued from behind a locked closet door.Firefighters shared a clip of the car rescue to Facebook on March 17. The clip had earned over 3,200 views at the time of writing. Credit: Rocklin Firefighters via Storyful