Dark Clouds Loom Near Denver as Snow Storm Approaches

A fast-moving storm brought heavy snow to parts of Colorado on Sunday evening, March 18, with about five inches of snow predicted.By Monday morning, some areas had seen up to 10 inches, the Denver Post reported and the Colorado Department of Transportation advised people to take extra time getting to work, warning about wet and slushy conditions and ice in some areas.This video shows the approaching storm west of Louisville at the Davidson Mesa Trail Head. Credit: Magdalena Emanuella Corrado via Storyful