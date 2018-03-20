Shocked foster parents of Tube bomber describe betrayal

The foster parents of the Parsons Green tube bomber have told ITV News how they have repeatedly asked themselves how they missed his radicalisation. Ahmed Hassan, 18, was found guilty of attempted murder at the Old Bailey last week after injuring 30 people during the attack in September 2017. Penny and Ron Jones said they never suspected the "bright" and "lovely lad" they "loved like a son" would build a bomb in their kitchen while they were on holiday.