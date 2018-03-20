Bus passengers stampede after vehicle bursts into flames

A bus full of passengers burst into flames after a tyre suddenly caught fire, injuring one.

In the video, filmed in Harbin City in Heilongjiang Province on March 18, more than 50 passengers rush to leave the bus, which is on fire, from its two doors in a panicked stampede.

People from nearby shops use extinguishers to try to put out the fire before firefighters arrive.

The bus exploded just two minutes after all commuters had been evacuated, local media said.

Five fire engines and 20 firefighters were sent to the site.

The fire was put out and only one person had injuries.

The case was under investigation.