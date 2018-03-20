Theresa May reflects on Brexit transition deal agreement
A Brexit transition deal has been agreed which will allow talks on the future trade relationship between the EU and UK to be triggered later this week. Speaking in Birmingham Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I think what this shows is that with goodwill on both sides, working hard, we can get an arrangement for the future which will be in the interests of the UK and in the interests of the European Union and it will be good for all parts of the UK.".