Theresa May reflects on Brexit transition deal agreement

A Brexit transition deal has been agreed which will allow talks on the future trade relationship between the EU and UK to be triggered later this week. Speaking in Birmingham Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I think what this shows is that with goodwill on both sides, working hard, we can get an arrangement for the future which will be in the interests of the UK and in the interests of the European Union and it will be good for all parts of the UK.".

1:25

Afternoon finance report - March 20
1:42

Texas bomber strikes again
0:29

Body of missing Australian woman found in Canada
0:38

Education minister was right to cut off funding for Islamic school
0:27

Salim Mehajer declared officially bankrupt
1:31

Geoffrey Rush has major victory in defamation case
Lawyer reveals seven 'House of Horrors' children finally out of hospital
0:13

2:08

Tathra residents allowed back into town to inspect damage

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'