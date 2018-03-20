California Police Rescue Man from Fire Moments Before Explosion

Police in Cypress, California, rescued a man from a fire moments before the building exploded on March 15. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for critical burns, a news report said.The explosion was caused by an oxygen tank, and no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, officials said.Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and learned one person was burned and another was unaccounted for, according to the Cypress Police Department press release. The missing person was found attempting to extinguish the fire, and officers escorted him away from the scene moments before the explosion.Orange County Fire Authority firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to adjacent units.The cause for the fire was under investigation. Credit: Cypress Police Department via Storyful