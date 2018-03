A collector hit the jackpot when a photograph he picked up on eBay for just SEVEN POUNDS turned out to be genuine and potentially worth a whopping £TWO MILLION. Justin Whiting, 45, bought the picture in July 2017 and immediately tracked down Will Dunniway, a 19th century photography expert from California. He was astonished when forensic experts confirmed his picture of infamous Wild West outlaw Jesse James was genuine and could sell for six figures.