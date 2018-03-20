Fan jumps out of his wheelchair to celebrate

This video shows the moment a football supporter had a real-life Little Britain moment - when he rose from his wheelchair to start celebrating. Sports reporter Jak Ball filmed the fan wheeling his chair up and down the side of the pitch before he stunned the crowd by jumping out of it in delight and waving his arms aloft. The 'miracle' was reminiscent of the Little Britain TV show, where the character Andy Pipkin feigns the need for a wheelchair to his carer, Lou Todd!