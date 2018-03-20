Vietnam bus driver uses TWO hands to make notes while driving on highway

A bus driver was caught red-handed writing notes whilst driving on a busy highway in southern Vietnam.

The footage, captured on Saturday (March 17) in Tien Giang Province, shows the driver writing on a pad with his right hand while holding a piece of paper up with his left hand.

The pad is placed on top of the steering wheel of the moving bus, which according to the filmer was carrying 20 passengers.

The filmer writes: ''We tried to stop the driver but he did not listen to us."