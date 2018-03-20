News

2 people hurt in new Austin explosion

Report: Latest Austin bomb may have been detonated by a trip wire. Casey Stegall reports from Texas.

Latest

0320_1600_nat_finance
1:25

Afternoon finance report - March 20
0320_1600_nat_texasbomber
1:42

Texas bomber strikes again
0320_1600_nat_bodyfound
0:29

Body of missing Australian woman found in Canada
0320_1600_nat_islamicschool
0:38

Education minister was right to cut off funding for Islamic school
0320_1600_nat_mehajer
0:27

Salim Mehajer declared officially bankrupt
0320_1600_nat_rush
1:31

Geoffrey Rush has major victory in defamation case
Lawyer reveals seven 'House of Horrors' children finally out of hospital
0:13

0320_1600_nat_tathra
2:08

Tathra residents allowed back into town to inspect damage

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'