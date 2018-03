These mixed-race boys are actually TWINS - despite the fact one has dark skin and the other is white. While Holden Keller inherited blonde hair and blue eyes from his mum Amy Keller, 36, his brother Hayden got darker skin and brown locks from his African-American dad. Amy, who is raising the 15-month-old fraternal twins on her own, was told she was expecting identical twins during her pregnancy as the babies were sharing a placenta.