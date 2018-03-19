Skiers and Boarders Jump From Malfunctioning Chairlift in Georgia

Skiers at the Gudauri resort in Georgia were thrown from a malfunctioning chairlift on March 16.According to witness reports, the chairlift stopped and began reversing at speed. Video here shows those riding the lift at the time were forced to jump from a height to avoid serious injury.Other video recorded at the scene shows crushed chairs piled at the bottom of the lift.Eleven people were injured as a result of the incident. According to local reports, international experts went to the resort to investigate the incident. Credit: Yuri Leontyev via Storyful