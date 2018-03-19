'Crazy Incident' Sees Traffic Stop Suspect Wrestle With Officer Before Driving Off

A routine traffic stop turned into a “crazy incident” for a Walton County, Georgia, deputy on March 18, as the suspect wrestled him to the ground before driving off.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was stopped for speeding. His initial escape resulted in a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect’s car had to be forced off the road. Police thanked the driver of a truck who saw the incident and followed the suspect’s car while the police were catching up.The suspect was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and drug charges for possessing a large amount of Zanax, police said.The officer involved suffered a broken toe, police said. Credit: Walton County GA Sheriff’s Office via Storyful