Cruel burglar steals jewellery from 90-year-old woman

A brazen thief patted his elderly victim on the shoulder before fleeing her home after he broke in and stole hundreds of pounds in jewellery. The 90-year-old lady, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, watched in horror from her bed as the thief climbed in through her bedroom window and plundered her home. He was captured on CCTV after forcing open the lady's window open and held a hand up to greet her before he began to rummage for valuables in her dresser and bedside table. During the 6.30pm robbery the victim interrupted the man, believed to be in his mid to late 30s or early 40s, and asked him "what are you doing?" before he replied "I am looking for jewellery".