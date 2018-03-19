Fly-tippers dump 400m long pile of debris

Commuters were driven round the bend by a "quarter of a mile" of debris which was dumped by fly tippers on a rural road. The rubbish, which included a mattress, various pieces of furniture, ladders, and a watering can was strewn across the road, blocking the route.Motorist Dan Palmer filmed the extent of the debris, which eventually forced him off the road as he tried to avoid it. He said: "It was so shocking to see, I can't believe anyone would have the gall to just dump it all in the middle of the road like that.