Model railway enthusiast has ashes in his trains

A model railway enthusiast is enjoying his hobby from beyond the grave - after his family put his ashes inside a toy coal truck. Peter Hurst spent 40 years making a detailed miniature village in his attic and building up a collection 40 model locomotives. When he died aged 88 in January his sons Simon, 53, and Paul, 58, wanted to honour his lifelong passion. So they put his ashes into a model coal truck and occasionally go up into the attic to send his remains around the track.