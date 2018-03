Scientists have created a robotic arm to translate spoken words into sign language gestures so that deaf people can understand what is being said. ASLAN stands for Antwerp’s Sign Language Actuating Node - and the robot can be 3D printed from 25 pieces of plastic, meaning it costs as little as £400 to make. The robot is called ASLAN and works by receiving information from a local digital network, then checking for updated sign languages from all over the world.