A restaurant is serving up a massive steak which weighs more than a newborn baby lamb - and costs £179. Cattlemans Steakhouse serves the 200oz monster along with garlic bread, chips, onion rings, mushrooms, tomatoes and coleslaw. It is designed to be shared by four people and any group which completes the meal within one hour gets it free of charge. So far 10 groups have attempted it - but only two have finished it.