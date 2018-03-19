Armed robber threatens staff at gunpoint

Police are hunting this armed robber who had Minnie Mouse-style ear buns when he burst into a shop and threatened staff at gunpoint. CCTV footage shows the thief walking behind the counter of the newsagents after he sprayed a member of staff in the face with an unknown liquid. He then threatened staff and customers with a handgun while he emptied the till. The raider held up the News and Booze shope in Ablewell Street, Walsall, West Mids., at 5.55pm in March 6.