Protest held in Rio after activist councilwoman shot dead

Thousands took to the streets of São Paulo to protest against the killing of the Brazilian human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco.

The footage, captured yesterday (March 18) shows people marching in the streets of the southeastern city.

Marielle Franco and her driver, were both shot dead while in her car on Wednesday (March 14).

Marielle Franco, 38, was a human activist and groundbreaking politicians who denounced and fought against inequality and police brutality across Brazil.

In 2016, she was elected to the City Council, the only black female representative and one of seven women on the 51-seat Council.