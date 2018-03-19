Residents Evacuate Homes After Huge Wildfire Breaks Out in Amarillo

Firefighters battled several fierce wildfires in Amarillo, Hartley County and Potter County on Sunday, March 18.This video was captured by eyewitness Cliff Daniel. It shows a huge fire burning in the distance from South Soncy Road, Amarillo.Fire reached the parking lots of Texas Oncology, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the Texas Tech University Health Science Center, according to local news reports, but staff and patients had not yet been asked to evacuate. Credit: Cliff Daniel via Storyful