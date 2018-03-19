Ukrainian Police Block Access to Russian Embassies and Consulates During Election

The Ukrainian government prevented Russians living in Ukraine from voting in the Russian presidential election on March 18 due to Moscow’s decision to allow voting to take place in Crimea.Security and police forces blocked access to Russian embassies and consulates in Kiev, Odesa, Lviv, and Kharkiv. Only diplomats were granted access to cast a vote.Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has treated it as a Russian territory since thus granting its citizens access to vote in this year’s presidential election. Ukraine has deemed the decision “illegal” prompting the ban on Russians from voting in Ukraine. Credit: поліція Києва via Storyful