Police, Hospital Staff Seek Woman Who Left Newborn Baby at Jersey Hospital

Police and hospital staff on Jersey, a British Crown Dependency in the Channel Islands, appealed to a woman to come forward after she left a newborn baby boy in the waiting area of Jersey’s General Hospital early on Sunday, March 18.In the hours that followed, Jersey police released CCTV footage that they said showed two women outside the emergency department, one of whom was carrying the baby. “The woman carrying the baby is then seen to enter the Emergency Department alone and exiting shortly afterwards without the baby at the above time,” police said. The two women are then seen walking away together.Police also said the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached, but said the boy had been medically evaluated was described as being “fit and well.”Midwife Jan Auffret also issued a video appeal, urging the woman to contact the hospital so she could be medically evaluated. Credit: States of Jersey Police via Storyful

