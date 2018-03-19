News

Tathra Residents Evacuated After Intense Bushfire Destroys Homes

Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation and up to 70 buildings were destroyed after an intense fire swept through the New South Wales south coast town of Tathra on Sunday, March 18.Residents were evacuated from the town on Sunday afternoon, including the Bega Valley Shire deputy mayor, ABC reported.This video, taken by a Tathra local before he was evacuated, shows the smoke blanketing the seaside town.The blaze razed 1070 hectares and crews remained on the ground on Monday. A watch-and-act warning was put in place for the area on Monday morning, as firefighters said the fire was “controlled.”The Rural Fire Service tweeted on Monday, March 19, that easing conditions overnight had slowed the spread of the bushfire. Credit: James Fennessy via Storyful

Latest

0320_1800_vic_motorbike
0:26

Motorbike rider involved in high speed crash
0320_1800_vic_leftfordead
1:46

Hit and run driver's poor excuse that she didn't speak English
0320_1600_nat_finance
1:25

Afternoon finance report - March 20
0320_1600_nat_texasbomber
1:42

Texas bomber strikes again
0320_1600_nat_bodyfound
0:29

Body of missing Australian woman found in Canada
0320_1600_nat_islamicschool
0:38

Education minister was right to cut off funding for Islamic school
0320_1600_nat_mehajer
0:27

Salim Mehajer declared officially bankrupt
0320_1600_nat_rush
1:31

Geoffrey Rush has major victory in defamation case

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'