Tathra Residents Evacuated After Intense Bushfire Destroys Homes

Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation and up to 70 buildings were destroyed after an intense fire swept through the New South Wales south coast town of Tathra on Sunday, March 18.Residents were evacuated from the town on Sunday afternoon, including the Bega Valley Shire deputy mayor, ABC reported.This video, taken by a Tathra local before he was evacuated, shows the smoke blanketing the seaside town.The blaze razed 1070 hectares and crews remained on the ground on Monday. A watch-and-act warning was put in place for the area on Monday morning, as firefighters said the fire was “controlled.”The Rural Fire Service tweeted on Monday, March 19, that easing conditions overnight had slowed the spread of the bushfire. Credit: James Fennessy via Storyful