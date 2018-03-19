Bumbling Burglar Bungles Bookshop Break-in

A thief bumbled his way out of a Melbourne bookshop in the early hours of March 15, carrying a heavy safe out of the inner-city complex after making a wobbly start to his heist.Police released footage on March 19, showing the man clumsily trying to break into the Dymocks bookstore on Collins St. He uses his leg to jemmy open the glass sliding doors of the shop, before becoming caught in the door and wriggling free.He then attempts to gain entry to the shop floor by climbing over a balustrade, but not before falling over an escalator.The man then walks into an office, disrupts a CCTV video feed, and is next seen removing a safe from the complex and leaving the shopping centre. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful