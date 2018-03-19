Caged Dog Dropped in Freezing Lake on Film Set, PETA Says

Video released to activists claim to show the moment a caged dog was spun around before being dropped in a freezing lake on a film set in China.Animal rights group PETA, who released the footage on March 15, said they received the video from a whistleblower who recorded it on the set of Ning Hao’s upcoming Chinese feature Crazy Alien, starring Glee actor Matthew Morrison. PETA said the video was taken on November 28, 2017 and that the director took several takes of the stunt, which was intended to make the dog bark as loudly as possible, PETA reported.Actor Morrison expressed his shock at the footage on social media. He indicated he would have intervened if he had been aware of the incident during filming.“My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way,” he tweeted. “Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this.” Credit: PETA via Storyful