NSW bushfire catastrophe

Sunrise is live from the fire devastation in NSW and in Victoria.

Latest

1:37

Punch survivor who spent a month in a coma speaks about recovery
1:36

Burglars leave students terrified after entering apartment
1:56

Victorian town devastated by fire targeted by looters
1:00

Bomb scare at Melbourne courthouse
0:26

Motorbike rider involved in high speed crash
1:46

Hit and run driver's poor excuse that she didn't speak English
1:25

Afternoon finance report - March 20
1:42

Texas bomber strikes again

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'