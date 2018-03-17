Scientists recreate sense of feeling for amputees

Scientists believe they have found a way to recreate the sense of feeling for amputees. Prosthetics have given people who have lost limbs the ability to leave a nearly normal life — but part of doing so is being able to feel the things your hands or feet touch. To compensate for the lack of feeling, a joint team of Canadian and American researchers think they've found a way to help by — by vibrating specific muscles in the amputee's upper arm or chest they can create the illusion that the person can sense the movement in their artificial hand