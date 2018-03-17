Boris Johnson blames Putin for poisoning of former spy

London's mayor Boris Johnson is directly blaming Russian president Vladimir Putin for the poisoning of a former spy. Johnson says they have nothing against Russians and that “our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision — and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision — to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the U.K., on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War." The Kremlin voiced their displeasure with Johnson's comments and calls the accusation shocking and "unforgivable"