PHOTOS: Thousands flee besieged Syrian enclaves of eastern Ghouta and Afrin

Thousands of civilians fled besieged enclaves on opposite ends of Syria on Friday as two major battles in the multi-sided civil war entered decisive phases. In eastern Ghouta, weary residents streamed out on foot for a second day as Russian-backed government forces pressed their campaign to capture the last big rebel bastion near Damascus. On another front, Turkish and allied Syrian rebel forces shelled the northern Kurdish-held town of Afrin heavily, forcing 2,500 people to flee. (Reuters)