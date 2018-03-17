Two Soldiers Attacked in Car Ramming Incident in West Bank

The Israeli Defence Force said two Israeli soldiers were run over in the community of Mevo Dotan, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank on March 16.The IDF referred to the person behind the incident as a terrorist and said they were being questioned.Reports said two soldiers were killed and two others were injured.Initial reports from the IDF said there were a number of casualties following the incident. Credit: Magen David Adom/news10 via Storyful