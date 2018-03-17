'Jump off': Tourists scream in panic as Georgia ski lift causes carnage

Ten people were reportedly injured after being violently thrown from a ski lift at a resort in Georgia today (March 16).

In the video, tourists waiting at the bottom of the ski lift desperately urge those on it to jump off.

It shows a group of skiers on the lift being violently thrown several feet into the air as it turns a corner.

Others can be seen jumping off further up the hill to avoid being violently thrown. It also shows people jumping off the lift in panic.

According to one witness contacted by Newsflare, it took 90 to 120 seconds to stop the lift while it was malfunctioning.

Local reports said that 10 people were left with injuries when the out-of-control lift began running backwards at speed.